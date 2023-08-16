Forbes Advocate
Join an "acacia adventure" and learn more about this Australian gem

By Marg Applebee
Updated August 16 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:56am
Central West Lachlan Landcare are hosting the Acacia Adventures bus trip to Grenfell on Sunday, 20 August.

