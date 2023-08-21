After five nights of highly competitive squash, here are our 2023 Forbes club champions

The Forbes Squash Club's annual Championship finals were held Friday night August 11.
After five nights of highly competitive squash, with some pleased and no doubt disappointed competitors, we were left with six grand final and five back draw finals matches to be played.
A good crowd of spectators arrived, dined on amply supplied pizzas and anticipated some top squash which was exactly what we got.
Grand final results were:
Back draw finals were equally entertaining.
Thanks to all participants, committee members, scorers and referees for assuring the smooth running of our championships.
Normal comp continued Wednesday night August 16 at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.