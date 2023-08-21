Forbes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

After five nights of highly competitive squash, here are our 2023 Forbes club champions

August 21 2023 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Forbes Squash Club's annual Championship finals were held Friday night August 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.