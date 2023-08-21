Forbes Advocate
Oxley CWA congratulates two Life Members

By Lynn Edwards
August 21 2023 - 1:52pm
Oxley Group CWA President Robyn Miller congratulates Life Members Dorothy Macdonald and Gail McKay. Picture supplied
At the Oxley CWA Group Meeting held in Parkes on Saturday, August 5, Group President Robyn Miller presented two of our members with Life Membership, Dorothy Macdonald Parkes Branch and Gail McKay Bogan Gate Branch.

