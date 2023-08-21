Oxley CWA congratulates two Life Members

At the Oxley CWA Group Meeting held in Parkes on Saturday, August 5, Group President Robyn Miller presented two of our members with Life Membership, Dorothy Macdonald Parkes Branch and Gail McKay Bogan Gate Branch.
Dorothy followed in her mother Jean Stanford's footsteps with her very active commitment to CWA. Dorothy has been a member for more than 50 years and believes every day can be a "learning day".
Dorothy was Oxley Group's Executive Representative with Joy Beames (CWA current State President).
She is known for her cooking skills and entered many Land Cookery Competitions. Dorothy and Jean were some of the members featured in the CWA DVD "More than tea and scones".
Dorothy has held many Branch Positions - Secretary, Treasurer, Councillor & Delegate to Group, Delegate to Conference. Oxley Group Positions -President, Vice President, Treasurer, State Executive Representative to name a few.
Congratulations Dorothy from all CWA members.
Gail also followed her mother Shirley Hunter's active involvement in CWA, joining Bogan Gate's Younger Set in 1967, transferring to the parent Branch in October 1973.
Over the years, she has held many Branch Positions including President, Vice President, Cultural Officer, Publicity Officer, Delegate to Group & Delegate to State Conference, Committee Member involved with Junior Public Speaking Competition. Gail was awarded her 20-year Long Service Bar in 2000.
Gail has many talents in being able to organise major events for Bogan Gate Branch.
Although Gail now resides in Forbes, she remains an active member of Bogan Gate.
A worthy recipient for life membership and we wish Gail many more enjoyable years in CWA
