Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Laptop will help Forbes' newest pharmacy assistant with her studies

August 23 2023 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA President Robyn Miller and Life Pharmacy Group's Sarah Hazell with Annike Dukes. Picture supplied
CWA President Robyn Miller and Life Pharmacy Group's Sarah Hazell with Annike Dukes. Picture supplied

Our local CWA has helped a student purchase the laptop she needs to complete her studies to fill a much-needed role in our community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.