Laptop will help Forbes' newest pharmacy assistant with her studies

Our local CWA has helped a student purchase the laptop she needs to complete her studies to fill a much-needed role in our community.
One of the priorities for CWA NSW is to support students to further their education, by offering grants and scholarships to school and tertiary students.
It used to be fees and textbooks that were purchased, but in today's world of technology, it's software and electronic devices needed to assist them in their learning.
Forbes Evening CWA Branch is pleased to be able to support a local student, Annika Dukes, by contributing financially towards the purchase of software and an upgraded device on which she can complete her assessments.
Annika is completing a Certificate IV Community Pharmacy Dispensing. She started this online course through the Pharmacy Guild Australia in January this year, after initially starting work at Life Pharmacy Forbes.
Annika said she soon realised the potential to assist the community more through this type of employment after seeing all the behind the scenes work that goes into filling prescriptions and supporting customers.
Under the watchful eye of Sarah Hazell at Life Pharmacy, Annika has been learning about CTG (Closing the Gap), concessions and Health Care Cards and how they apply to scripts, different medications and how they can help, as well as how to fill prescriptions.
Her course will take about three years to complete.
"I have already completed three assessments, with 15 more to go," Annika said.
"Each assessment takes about three weeks and about 50 pages as well as a verbal assessment over the phone for each one.
"It's been difficult not having the same software as my teacher as everything is done online and over the phone. My old laptop does not support that software", Miss Dukes commented.
"This financial assistance from Forbes CWA Evening Branch will remove quite a few obstacles and make it much easier to complete assessments and receive feedback from my teacher by allowing me to get the appropriate software and laptop."
Ms Robyn Miller, President of Forbes CWA Evening Branch presented Annika with her cheque at Life Pharmacy.
"Education is one of the most valuable things we can possess, so we are pleased to be able to support a local person on their journey of learning," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.