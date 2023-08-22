Forbes Advocate
"You could hear a pin drop" at mock crash road safety demonstration for high schools

Updated August 22 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 2:09pm
More than 400 students watched the mock crash demonstration live and will now work through the follow up road safety campaign. Picture supplied
After a few years of COVID disruption, the annual mock crash demonstration returned last week and was viewed by over 400 Year 10 students from across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council areas at Parkes High School's Multi-Purpose Centre.

