It's almost Forbes Show time! Have you got your entries ready?

We are only two weeks out from Forbes Show and it's time to get ready!
Schedules are online and around town now so you can plan your entries - and the PA and H Association is particularly encouraging our farming families to have a look at the ag produce sections and see what they might be able to enter.
You can pick up a printed copy of the schedule at the handicraft centre, which is also where you can get your pavilion section entry tickets.
There are sections for grains: wheat, barley, maize, oats and oil seeds; chaff; green sheaf: of wheat, oats, lucerne, barley and clover; as well as wool and produce including eggs and honey.
In the pavilion sections there really is something for everyone from Lego to scones, fine arts to flowers.
The best rich fruit cake qualifies the baker to go on to zone and Sydney Royal competition, with the recipe for this Ag Shows NSW sponsored prize available in the show schedule.
The Show Society hosted a meet and greet night for anyone interested in our Showgirl (now Young Woman) and Rural Ambassador competitions.
It looks like attendees had a lovely evening but it's definitely not too late to put your hand up for these opportunities.
Judging for both is on September 2. If you're interested in Rural Ambassador contact Sam Mackay on 0498 761 336. If you're interested in the Showgirl competition contact Susan Earl on 0428 445 531.
You can go online now to get your tickets to the two-day event, on Friday and Saturday September 8 and 9 - it's going to be a big two days of entertainment including of course the wonderful Friday night fireworks.
There'll be two days of yard dog trials and the return of shearing and wool handling competitions too.
Family fun is guaranteed, more details to come in next week's Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.