What's on in and around Forbes

Dust off those boots, get your recipes ready, sharpen your dance moves, hook-up the caravan and invite all your friends and family because this is a day out you won't want to miss! The Trundle Bush Tucker Day has grown in popularity with its bush cooking competitions and tastings, food and market stalls, kids activities, games and live entertainment. This year's headline act is Brad Cox. Keep up to date with info or for any inquires please follow Trundle Bush Tucker Day on Facebook or email trundlebushtucker@outlook.com.