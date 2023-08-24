What's on in and around Forbes

August 25
Entries in the 2023 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show are at a 10-year high and organisers are extending the invitation to the public tasting and gourmet dinner. The Public Tasting will be held from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Forbes Town Hall on Friday 25 August. The Gourmet Wine Dinner, catered by Eat Your Greens and accompanied by trophy winning wines will be held at the Forbes Town Hall on Saturday 9 September. Buy your tickets for both and save $10 online at 123tix.com.au
Saturday, August 26
Come along to Victoria Park between 8am and midday and source fresh regional produce and goodies at the monthly farmers markets.
Friday, September 1
The Kelly Gang bush band is coming to Forbes to lead a great night of fun and fundraising. This community and family event is on at the Forbes North Public School hall (York Street) in support of Scripture in schools. You can register online at trybooking.com/CJPYP or pay at the door: family tickets are $50 for two adults and four children, or adults are $25 or children 6-17 years $15. This includes entertainment and refreshments - all details online.
Saturday, September 2
Dust off those boots, get your recipes ready, sharpen your dance moves, hook-up the caravan and invite all your friends and family because this is a day out you won't want to miss! The Trundle Bush Tucker Day has grown in popularity with its bush cooking competitions and tastings, food and market stalls, kids activities, games and live entertainment. This year's headline act is Brad Cox. Keep up to date with info or for any inquires please follow Trundle Bush Tucker Day on Facebook or email trundlebushtucker@outlook.com.
September 6
Come join The Resilience Project Partner and former AFL Player, Martin Heppell, for his flagship 'Discovering Resilience' presentation on September 6. Through his high-energy humour and captivating storytelling, Martin will share the evidence-based tips we can use everyday to improve our wellbeing. To attend this free presentation, please register for a free ticket at https://www.ticketebo.com.au/the-resilience-project
Thursday, September 7
Come celebrate NAIDOC Week 2023 - For Our Elders - on Thursday 7 September at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre. From 10am until 2pm join in an amazing list of activities, find out who wins NAIDOC Awards and design competition, see live performances and the smoking ceremony.
Saturday, September 9
Little Wings is a non for profit organisation providing sick children and their families, throughout regional NSW, with free flight and ground transport for treatment. Their first "raise the wings" fundraiser dinner is on in Forbes. Tickets $120 through 123tix.com.au
September 8 and 9
It's Showtime! Save the dates! Get your schedule at the Handicraft Centre or Isabel's Place and be part of the fun. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
September 12 and 19
If you have never done Little Athletics and would like to try it, come on down to Botanical Gardens at 5.30pm on these nights on these nights to see if the fun and activities are for you. You can reach out to Little Athletics Forbes through Facebook for information.
September 16
Start thinking about what you can enter in the Show now and get prepared for when the schedule comes out.
Saturday, September 23
Can't get enough football after the women's World Cup? Canberra United take on Western Sydney Wanderers right here at Botanical Gardens Forbes. There's a packed program of regional junior soccer talent through the day, with the main game kicking off at 3pm. Tickets available through eventbrite.com.au
