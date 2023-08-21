College Opens claim NSW CCC rugby league victory

Red Bend's open rugby league team is celebrating an incredibly special tournament victory.
They've taken out the NSW CCC Rugby League title - returning for the first time since 2019 - with a grand final win over the team that defeated them in Round 1.
College sports coordinator and coach Pat Rudd said his squash dug in and played for one another, returning to competition for the first time since the tragic loss of teammate Dane Richards in June.
The boys progressed through their pool with an early loss to Parramatta Marist, a convincing 14-8 win over Patrician Brothers Blacktown, and an 8-4 final score against St John's Woodlawn even with two players in the sin bin.
But it was their semi-final performance against Wollongong's Edmund Rice College, resulting in an 8-nil victory, that showed their coach what they were made of.
"Each game was 20 minutes in length straight and probably for eight minutes of that in the semi-final we defended," he said.
"Edmund Rice was a very strong team with a couple of State players in the side trying to break our line as such as we'd scored points against them."
It was the College's defensive resolve that saw them hold the Wollongong side out and go through to the final.
They were more than ready for a rematch against Parramatta Marist.
"They came out all guns blazing and pretty much blew them off the park," Rudd said.
"Resolve is the best way of putting it - digging deep, playing for each other.
"To see the joy on their faces - enjoying being together as a group and playing great football was really really pleasing to see as a coach."
For the 11 Year 12 students in the team, it was a fitting finale to their College football careers.
Rudd reflected he didn't need to give a pep talk as they headed into the final.
"That's the last time they'll ever put a Red Bend jersey on," he said.
"For me going into that grand final it was a thank you. Thank you to the year 12s fo the contribution that they've put to our school football, for the leadership and their role modelling.
"It's really pleasing, it was great to have such a formidable group of year 12s who gave so much to Red Bend sport and rugby league in general here at the school."
Co-captains Malakai Folou and Michael Cody were both recognised for their outstanding play in the carnival.
Folou was named Charlie McGee Player of the Final for his efforts in the centre.
"Really when the boys were a bit fatigued in the middle he came in, taking several carries, putting his hand up and digging deep when everyone was fatigued and busted," Rudd said.
He made a bold tackle that cut short a strategic Parramatta manoeuvre.
"That was a crucial point in the game, which got us the ball back and then we got up the other end - we were under a lot of pressure at that stage so that contact and that tackle was really needed," Rudd said.
Cody was named player of the carnival, recognition of his consistent work rate across the day.
"His effort for middle forward, the amount of minutes he played, the amount of carries he had, and his true leadership on the field from a football point of view," Rudd said.
George Matthews won the College's Player's Player gong for the day and this was a particularly special award.
Matthews took home a very special footy: one Rudd purchased for Dane's memorial service at the College.
"We trained with that football the day before, we warmed up with that football and the football sat on the sideline," the coach said.
Matthews was recognised by his teammates for his ability to be where he needed to be in defense and attack, Rudd praising the fullback's work ethic and the sheer amount of ground he covered.
"It was really nice to see that his one per-centers in the game didn't go unnoticed by his teammates which was really nice to see," Rudd said.
