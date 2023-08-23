News from Sunshine Corner: come and see what's in store, bag a bargain

Lovely to be with you again.
We would like to thank all who have donated items to our op shop. It is because of this that our shop is able to raise funds for the Royal Far West.
The Father's Day raffle and the fire pit raffle are due to be drawn next week so if you require a ticket pop into the shop. Tickets are only $1.
The shelves in the shop are packed with glassware and ornaments at the moment. All shapes and sizes and at great prices, come and see!
A good range of furniture is for sale in the furniture room and well worth looking at.
Our winter clothing sale is still going, with a few exclusions, with adults clothing at $2 each, children's at $1 and infants at 50c.
The bargain table from 50 cents is just inside the shop door. There might just be that one piece you need that is missing from your dinner set.
Time once again to open our birthday book and send happy birthday wishes to Specky One August 24, Condo Kid August 26, Bucky and Barrow King August 26, My Pop's Pal and Billy Joel August 28. Enjoy your special day everyone.
I will close now, asking you to please keep safe and well.
If you know of any Sunshiners who are not well, would you kindly let me know? You can leave a note, addressed to me, at the counter in the Royal Far West Op Shop in Templar Street. I would love to be able to send along a cheerio in our next notes.
Till next time, Lady Cat.
