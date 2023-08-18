50 years on: Forbes marks Vietnam Veterans Day

Australians were involved in many engagements including: Operation Crimp in January 1966; the Battle of Long Tan on 18 August 1966; in 1968 heavy fighting around Bien Hoa and Long Binh during Operation Coburg at the time of the Tet Offensive; the battles for fire support bases Coral and Balmoral; actions during Operation Goodwood around Hat Dich and 1968-69; the battle of Binh Bah in 1969 and in 1971 the Battle of Long Khanh.