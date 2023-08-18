50 years on: Forbes marks Vietnam Veterans Day

Friday, August 18, marked 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Veterans and community members gathered at the Forbes cenotaph to recognise the service of some 60,000 Australians who served in the conflict between 1962 and 1975.
Wreaths were laid, prayers read and the bugle sounded.
"Australia suffered 521 dead and more than 3000 wounded during this conflict and many more veterans suffered - and continue to suffer - as a result of their service," Forbes RSL Sub Branch secretary Allan Bauman said.
Australians were involved in many engagements including: Operation Crimp in January 1966; the Battle of Long Tan on 18 August 1966; in 1968 heavy fighting around Bien Hoa and Long Binh during Operation Coburg at the time of the Tet Offensive; the battles for fire support bases Coral and Balmoral; actions during Operation Goodwood around Hat Dich and 1968-69; the battle of Binh Bah in 1969 and in 1971 the Battle of Long Khanh.
"We must never forget the price that our Vietnam veterans paid for their service," Mr Bauman said.
"The bravery, tenacity and sacrifice of the Australian and New Zealand soldiers in the Battle of Long Tan is remembered as one of the Vietnam War's defining moments.
"The battle has come to symbolise Australia's involvement in the Vietnam war and the date will be forever remembered as Vietnam Veterans Day."
Prime Minister Anthony Alabanese acknowledged the service and sacrifice made by our veterans.
"Their experiences during and after the war are a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served our country and the debt of gratitude we owe each and every one of our veterans," he said.
"Many of our troops returned to face new battles at home and not every one of those battles was won - it is important as Australians we know the stories of service in Vietnam and what our veterans faced when returned home.
"We honour you, we thank you and we are so sorry it took us so long as a nation to do so."
Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel Matt Keogh
"When we speak of the Anzac spirit, we speak of having your mates' backs, no matter how dire the circumstances.
"But when our veterans returned home from Vietnam many felt unsupported, unrecognised.
"In marking 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in Vietnam, we honour and thank all those who served, and the sacrifices of their families.
"You have made your nation proud."
