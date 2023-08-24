Picasso cows bring art and industry together for Eugowra students

This cow is more than a pretty face: she's fun and she's educational.
St Joseph's Eugowra is one of seven schools taking part in Dairy Australia's Picasso Cows program - and yes, they're painting their very own life-sized fibreglass cow as part of that!
Students are taking turns to take up their brushes and paint the cow with the story of the Australian dairy industry.
Not only that, they're working in the classroom - across all year groups - to research all the aspects of the dairy industry they're illustrating, Rosemary Townsend explained.
St Joseph's Picasso cow represents history, breeds and sustainability, technology, processing, milk and other products.
When she's finished, the students will be able to add QR codes to the artwork that will link to their research projects on each of those aspects.
The Picasso Cows program is an initiative by Dairy Australia to provide the next generation of curious minds with a creative way to learn about one of Australia's most important agricultural industries - all the way from how farmers raise calves, to crafting delicious products, delivering milk sustainability to Australians, and dairy's role in a healthy diet.
St Joseph's Catholic School is one of seven chosen schools located in flood and storm affected local government areas in NSW taking part in the program.
It's one that's particularly close to home for Eugowra given the importance of the dairy to the community and connections for many local families.
Term 3, 2023 Picasso Cows in NSW is funded by the Australian and NSW government's Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program.
