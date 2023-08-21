Showgirl competition a "fantastic opportunity" for young rural women, says winner

Forbes Show is calling on our community's young women to step up and be part of this year's Showgirl competition - now the Young Woman.
"Just put faith in yourself and go for it," is the message from our 2022 winner Kelsey Muller, who says the competition is full of excellent opportunities for young rural women.
"You get to meet so many different types of people: it's a fantastic opportunity for yourself and your community," Kelsey said.
Kelsey reflected that skills gained through the program's mentoring have given her confidence as she's embarked on her career.
She's now working with Local Land Services in the Farm Forestry team and has made a move to the Hunter Valley.
"I'm really happy, absolutely thriving in my role at the moment," she said.
"We did a lot of background work in helping us find who we want to be ... and just making sure that we are confident which I think is a massive benefit to the program," Kelsey said of the competition.
The etiquette workshops gave her confidence in public speaking, meeting new people and presentation that is serving her well.
Would she encourage others to enter the competition this year?
"100 per cent I would," Kelsey said.
"I met a wide variety of young women from all over the state - from the northern reaches to down near Albury - and you make some really good friends out of that."
Entrants need to be an Australian resident aged 18 to 26 at 1 May 2024, with availability to attend judging on Saturday, September 2 and Forbes Show September 8 and 9 as well as other associated commitments.
For more information contact Susan Earl on 0428 445 531.
