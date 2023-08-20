Man killed in crash on Yarrabandai Road

A man has died in a vehicle crash on Yarrabandai Road near Forbes.
Emergency services responded to reports of the single vehicle crash about 7am Sunday, August 20.
The driver - and sole occupant - a man believed to be aged in his 30's - died at the scene, NSW Police have said in a statement released to media.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
