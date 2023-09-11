More choice of memorial in Forbes lawn cemetery after council adopts change

Families now have the option to place a granite grave marker in the Forbes lawn cemetery.
Forbes Shire Council adopted a change to the cemetery management plan that will allow more choice, approving the installation of "splays" on the lawn beams, made of granite, marble or sandstone, as an option to the bronze plaques.
There are still strict limits on the markers: they are to measure 30cm by 50cm, 2cm high at the front and now more than 4cm high at the back.
Council needs to receive a formal written application, including specifications and draft design, before the marker is ordered; they also need 14 days notice of the installation which must be by a council approved and licensed monumental mason.
The change comes after discussions in the chambers dating back nearly two years, after some councillors called for more options in the type of memorial.
Forbes' lawn cemetery has, for decades, included a uniform bronze plaque laid flat on the beam, with a place for flowers on each side of the plaque.
The community was split on the call for change, with a 60-40 majority of some 100 responses against allowing headstones in the lawn cemetery when the council called for public comment.
As a result, in July 2022 the council resolved to allow markers of other, durable, materials the same dimensions as the existing plaques - and the amendment to the management plan was adopted at the August 2023 meeting.
Families who already have a loved one in the cemetery can install a new marker.
When the new lawn section is constructed, the updated cemetery management plan states, there will be more scope for memorials.
The beam will be flat which will allow for small memorials - 650mm including base - or plinths as well as the traditional bronze plaques to be installed.
Flower receptacles for monuments are to be installed as part of the memorial and/or base, and will be installed by the council's staff with the bronze plaques.
