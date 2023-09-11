Forbes Advocate
More choice of memorial in Forbes lawn cemetery after council adopts change

September 12 2023 - 7:00am
Families with a loved one in Forbes lawn cemetery will now have more options for a memorial.
Families now have the option to place a granite grave marker in the Forbes lawn cemetery.

