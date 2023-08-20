Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

New container cafe on the way for Lions Park

Updated August 30 2023 - 12:37pm, first published August 20 2023 - 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A graphic of the new container restaurant coming to Lions Park. Picture Forbes Shire Council business paper.
A graphic of the new container restaurant coming to Lions Park. Picture Forbes Shire Council business paper.

A new container cafe is on the way for Lions Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.