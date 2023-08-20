New container cafe on the way for Lions Park

A new container cafe is on the way for Lions Park.
The prefabricated restaurant is to be delivered to the park this month, a report to the Forbes Shire Council August meeting reveals.
The council has engaged a subcontractor to supply and install the container restaurant, with the council to supply and install earthworks required including small concrete slab, compound area and security fencing.
It's understood the council has offered a lease agreement to a new business for this container - and The Advocate looks forward to sharing more information with readers very soon.
It's been well over a year since the popular Sweet Three Vintage Van was lost to fire, and it's been very much missed on the shores of Lake Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.