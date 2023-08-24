Bowlers from 15 clubs roll in for 2023 Ben Hall Pairs

A busy and successful weekend for the Sports and Recreation Club (or 'Bowlie' as it more commonly known) as the highly rated Ben Hall Pairs was staged attracting 28 pairs representing 15 clubs from across the state.
The Ben Hall Pairs has a proud history being able to attract state and national players over the past years and while the scene in lawn bowls has changed during that time the event is still rated as one of the major events for the successful local club.
Although cold, rain stayed away over the weekend and with the greens running well, some excellent bowls witnessed by a strong contingent of spectators who attended. The tournament was conducted as an Open Gender event meaning ladies and gents can all participate with eight women playing with the men for the first time.
It was commented by the players that the tournament was so well run on and off the green, that they would be returning to play in the future. Many of the players return each year for the camaraderie to meet with up with old friends and make new ones.
The format was five games of 15 ends with the placings decided on margins if the scores were equal. The prize winners were:
1st place went to Adam Wallace/Matt Sargent from Yass and Batemans Bay with 5 wins and a margin of +103.
2nd place went to Mick Clark/Peter Harry from Merrylands, with 5 wins and a margin of +55.
3rd place went to M Vogal/M Douglas from Leeton with 5 wins and a margin +of 51
4th place went to John Mobbs/Bruce Williams, a Forbes /Gulgong combination with 4.1/2 wins with a margin of +64.
5th place went to Brad/Sam Teague from Parkes Railway with 4 wins and a margin of +28
6th went to Greg and Tony Thurtell from Boorowa and Glenbrook with 4 wins and a + 22 margin
7th went to Kevin Kelly and Laurie Crouch with 31./2 wins with a margin of +1
8th place went to a Forbes team of Greg Gunn and Christian West with 3 wins and a margin of +34.
Officials said yesterday thanks needed to be given to club curator Scott Andrews and his many helpers, especially Terry Molloy, for having the greens in order considering conditions, the breakfast chefs/cooks, ticket sellers, John Stringer who continues to do an amazing job keeping the scores up to date and finally to the bowls committee for all works conducted behind the scenes.
MINOR PAIRS - The future for the 'Bowlie', on and off the green, was on show during recent games in Minor Pairs with Shayne Staines, Shane 'Booza' Bolam, Brett Davenport and Robert 'Pooch' Dukes involved in a cliff hanger on a cold and wet afternoon last Friday.
The score after the scheduled 21 ends, 18-16 to Shayne and 'Booza'.
A game full of class and credit to the four friends with nothing separating the pairs the entire journey with the lead changing hands five times. 'Booza' led 5-2 after six, 'Pooch' 9-7 after 12, 'Booza' 12-11 after 15, 'Pooch' 16-14 after 18 with Shayne and 'Booza' scoring a two followed by two ones over the last three ends.
The Eugowra Bush Rangers, Cheree Vincent and 'Poss' Jones, have made it public they are here to play, and win the Minor Pairs. Just ask Paul Doust and John Gorton who felt the wrath going down to their talents 25-8 last week.
Cheree and 'Poss' jumped out to a 8-0 lead after six ends with Paul and John thinking they had a chance at 9-6 courtesy a five on end nine. The final score tells the run home.
SOCIAL PLAY - WEDNESDAY is proving popular with 32 on the green last week where a feature was cheers for gentleman Geoff Coles who turned 90 the day prior. However, on the green ladies reps Grace Rixon and Cheree Vincent did Geoff and his skip Lyall Strudwick no favours winning 20-8 over 20 ends leading 9-4 at half way.
With the increase in playing numbers two cards were drawn as winners. The first to Laurie Spackman and Bill O'Connell winning 24-26 in 20 over John Baass and Ray Dunstan leading 16-5 after 10.
The second winners were Rob Priest and holiday man Geoff Williams 27-9 over Terry Shannon and Denny Byrnes, also in 20 leading 12-6 at half time.
John Gorton and Paul Doust would have been happy with their practice run before that minors game winning 21-18 in 20 over Michael Coles and John Browne comfortably leading 14-5 after 10. Tony Bratton and Kerry Roach ruled supreme winning 27-18 in 22 over Geoff West and Alf Davies coming from 3-8 down after six to dominate in the run home.
Club loyalties Terry Molloy and Sid Morris won a tight one 14-11 in18 over Fred Vogelsang and Cliff Nelson with the score 5-all after seven, 7-all after 11 then 10-9 after 15. A four on end 11 of 22 proved the 'killer' for Barry Shine and Dale Scott as they fell 24-17 playing the talented pairing of Peter Mackay and Rick Stewart.
Closest game of the morning had Bob Grant and John Kennedy scraping home 23-22 in 22 over Don Craft and Laurie Crouch with the score 12-all at 11, 19-18 at 18 with the pairs sharing 4-all in the last four ends. Four draws in-club with the winners Rob Priest, John Gorton, John Browne and Dale Scott.
Five games of pairs on THURSDAY afternoon for the $580 jackpot with Laurie Crouch the only player for a resting toucher while raspberries went to Wayne Burton and Ron Thurlow.
Bob Grant and Kerry Roach scraped home 16-15 in 22 ends over Cliff Nelson and Tony Bratton with the score 4-all after six, 6-7 after 10, 11-9 after 15 then 14-13 after 20.
The other games were not quite as close with Laurie Crouch and 'Spro' Asimus best winning 24-17, also in 22, over Ivan Hodges and Glenn Kearney having to finish best with the score 9-all after 11 then coming from 15-16 down before the last four ends.
'Booza' Bolam and Denny Byrnes won 28-16 over Max Vincent and Viv Russell also coming from behind down 7-9 at 11 of 22 ends winning the last six 12-1.
The remaining two games were one-sided with Terry Molloy and Al Phillips winning 31-10 over Ron Thurlow and Wayne Burton leading 17-6 after 11 then 21-10 after 16 of 22 ends. In the last Peter Mackay and Lyall Strudwick won 27-13 over Peter Hocking and Dale Scott due to a brilliant start leading 16-0 after seven then the last four 6-0 of 22 ends.
LADIES - The "girls" were out in force with a game of pairs and triples played last Wednesday morning.
A tense one in triples with Anne Nixon, Pam Parsons and Colleen Liebich sharing 11-all honours with Therese Davis, Tamia Ellesley and Irene Riley over 12 ends. 5-all after six then 8-all after 10 had both trios in with a chance.
In pairs Kay Toohey and Robyn Mattiske won 19-14 in 14 over Carmel Murray and Lesley Dunstan coming from 6-8 down after seven. Three fours in the second half helped.
Any lady, young or senior, interested in game of bowls is invited to play any Wednesday morning. While talent is needed for the beginner not all that hard, only major rule keep the small ring on the inside. Simple.
