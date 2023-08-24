Forbes Advocate
Bowlers from 15 clubs roll in for 2023 Ben Hall Pairs

By Forbes Sports and Rec Club
August 24 2023 - 10:08am
A busy and successful weekend for the Sports and Recreation Club (or 'Bowlie' as it more commonly known) as the highly rated Ben Hall Pairs was staged attracting 28 pairs representing 15 clubs from across the state.

