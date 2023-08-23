2023 Bedgerabong Show a time to gather as community, to celebrate

Saturday was a time to celebrate at the 2023 Bedgerabong Show.
Farmers of the Year, Eugowra's Andrew and Tess Herbert, had the honour of conducting the official opening and reflected on what has been "a hell of a year" for both communities.
"It's events like these where people gather together and get to celebrate achievements," Tess said.
"One of the reasons we're involved in the Australian Farmer of the Year award was what happened in our community in November last year ... and it was during the process of recovery that we had to really assess how we were going as a business and how our community was recovering.
"Like Bedgerabong there were significant losses and in between that time and now you can see how far our communities have come."
Show President Paul Faulkner said the Show remains a time-honoured tradition bringing the community together and showcasing the unity and unique character of Bedgerabong.
It's not just an event but an opportunity - a place to inspire future generations, forge new connections, learn from one another and create lasting memories.
"This event is testament to the dedication, hard work and passion that our community pours into every aspect of our lives," he said in the official opening.
"As we step onto these grounds we are participants in this grand tapestry of culture, innovation and local pride."
Julia Cantwell was sashed Bedgerabong's Young Woman, and proud to support the community she's been lucky enough to grow up in.
Julia, who attended Bedgerabong school and graduated from Red Bend Catholic College, is now studying her Certificate III in school-based education support at TAFE so she can become a learning support officer.
"I love Bedgerabong for so many reasons," she said.
"The community, and the fact that everyone knows one another, and is willing to help."
She's played her own part in that from the family farm, helping organise grocery orders and deliveries during last year's flooding, and book videos for isolated students during COVID-19 and flooding.
While Julia says she's typically someone who likes to fly under the radar, Saturday was a thrill that capped many years of happy show memories.
"I remember driving into the Showgrounds with excitement to see all the schoolwork we entered and dressing up for the best-dressed award," Julia said.
"It's the show where we were allowed to go off and do our own thing because most of the community knew each other."
Even more special were the many congratulations from Bedgerabong Public School children she's worked with, who now aspire to the role of the Show's Young Woman in future.
"They were so excited for me, and it truly made my day," Julia said.
Show secretary Anne Earney said entries across every part of the show were excellent: from the young judging qualifiers for Sydney Royal through to the pavilion.
The day's entertainers in Dane the Magician and Captain Crackers were outstanding, captivating their young audiences.
The dog high jump was a crowd pleaser and the sheaf-tossing exceeded expectations going beyond 10m. The fireworks that saw the night out were "absolutely fantastic".
Sculptor Rob Bast carved out a kelpie as well as an owl, eagle and a North Sydney Bears with his chainsaws while riders contested the horse ring events and a big two days of showjumping.
The championship dog show, back for the first time since 2019 due to COVID restrictions and flooding, drew terrific entries.
