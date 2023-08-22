Giants' star Sophie Dwyer special guest at Forbes netball gala day

The Forbes Netball committee is extremely excited to be presenting the Forbes Netball NetSetGo and Junior Mixed Gala day on this Sunday August 27.
The day will have a very exciting visitor attending, with Suncorp Super Netball League (SSN) Giants superstar Sophie Dwyer attending.
Sophie made her debut in the SSN for the Giants in 2020, with a breakout season in 2021.
Sophie was awarded the SSN Rising Star Award in 2021.
Sophie is also selected into the Origin Australian Diamond 19 player squad 2023/2024, from where the final 12 players where selected to play in the World Cup in South Africia recently.
Australia won the World Cup and displayed outstanding skills to defeat the rest of the world and become World Champions 2023.
Sophie is Australian Diamond 187, after being selected to represent Australia in the Constellation Cup as a 20 year old in 2022.
Sophie is a rising star of the Australian Diamonds and one of the most exciting players to watch in the Suncorp Super Netball League.
The FNA committee is extremely excited to welcome both Susan and Sophie to Forbes, along with Netball NSW administrators who will also be traveling to Forbes for the day.
This day will be a regional Gala Day with teams coming from many of the associations across the area, as well as lots of Forbes players new and existing.
This is the first NetSetGo Regional Gala Day organised in the West/Central West, and the day is heavily supported by Netball NSW.
Players from 6-9 years will play NSG rules round robin, and 10-12 years will be playing in the competition round robin.
The day is starting off with a coaching session run by former Australian Diamond Susan Pettit at 9am.
This coaching session will be free for all participants and is being organised and supported by NNSW.
Players do not have to register with NNSW to play on the day, and new players who would like to try the great game of netball are also all encouraged to take advantage of the free clinic.
Players must register individually into the Susan Pettit coaching clinic by Saturday scanning the QR code on FNA Facebook, and register either as a team or individually to the FNA secretary email secretary.forbesnetball@gmail.com
The FNA committee will be forming teams for those who are not in a nominated team for the day.
The Gala Day will start off at 10-30, and play throughout the day.
