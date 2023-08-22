Forbes Advocate
Underdog Platypi win semi-final in upset to lock in historic grand final slot

August 22 2023 - 10:00pm
Coach Ben Nicholson and the Platypi Colts training on Tuesday night.
They've just proven themselves the surprise package of the central west rugby union colts competition, claiming a grand final berth with an upset semi-final win.

