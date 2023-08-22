Underdog Platypi win semi-final in upset to lock in historic grand final slot

They've just proven themselves the surprise package of the central west rugby union colts competition, claiming a grand final berth with an upset semi-final win.
The Platypi Colts will contest Forbes' first grand final in this competition after defeating Mudgee Wombats 10-7.
Forbes hadn't had a win against Mudgee all season until Saturday's semi-final at Glen Willow stadium, and coach Ben Nicholson said their win was well deserved.
"We got there in the end, I couldn't be happier for them - they deserve it," he said after the victory.
"Mudgee were well and truly favourites to win on the weekend so to get up and beat them and to be as hard as the boys were, it was good."
Captain Campbell Ryan is "over the moon".
"All the boys put in that much effort this season - to come back after losing week in, week out, to keep coming back and to win that game means a lot.
"As the captain I'm proud of each and every one of them.
"It was a really rough game. Mudgee is a really physical side so to be able to step up, to bring our A Game and be physically tough as well as mentally was really important.
"The grounds were very wet, very slippery, it was a real pain to play in but the boys stuck in and got it done."
The under 18s had an early start and kicked off in wet conditions, so when Mudgee scored an early try Nicholson was concerned his side would get discouraged. Instead they dug in - and he was cheering.
"Our defence was really good, we had really good forward momentum in defence, so we were actually making metres in defence," Nicholson said.
"In the past we've struggled to do that, we've let them come to us - this game we took it to them."
But it wasn't just defence where the Platypi picked up.
"Our forward pack was fantastic as well, the scrums were really were really good and we had the upper hand in forwards the whole game," Nicholson said.
The central west Colts competition only rallied three teams - after early season indications there would be five - and Forbes struggled for numbers throughout.
"We've only had one or two reserves all year," Nicholson said. "The boys have played nearly every minute for the season."
Most of the players attend Red Bend Catholic College and do come from across the region, with a couple more travelling in from Parkes and Cowra.
Nicholson himself only came to Forbes in January for a role with Hutcheon and Pearce so he was also new to the club when training got under way at the start of the year.
Dubbo and Mudgee have dominated the 10-game competition - and it's now Dubbo that Forbes will face in the grand final this Saturday in Bathurst.
"This weekend we're certainly going to be the underdogs, we haven't beaten Dubbo all year," Nicholson said.
"But we've never been blown out by Dubbo - a couple of weeks ago we only went down by two or three tries and we only had 15 guys."
But Nicholson believes the team can do the town proud.
"The boys switched on at the right time ... we've just got to get them to lift one more time," he said.
While the captain concedes it's been "a hard slog" coming up against the same couple of sides repeatedly it does mean he knows his opposition this weekend.
He's got full faith in his forward pack, but knows the Platypi need to shut Dubbo down on the edges.
"They're really good at using the edges of the field in attack and defence so that's where we've decided to shuffle some positions around in terms of being able to strengthen our sides," he said.
Forbes Rugby Union Club president Chris Sweeney was also thrilled with the Colts' effort and extended congratulations to the team.
"They've been better every time they played," he said.
At time of preparing for print Colts were scheduled for kick off in Bathurst against Dubbo at 9.30am, but the local club was hoping for a later start.
