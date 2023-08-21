Rugby league semis Sunday, with two Forbes Magpies teams still the comp

All roads lead to Parkes this Sunday as finals in the western region's rugby league competitions continue, and we've still got two teams in play.
Forbes Magpies Under 18s and league tag are still in the hunt, and contest semi-finals this weekend at Pioneer Oval.
Our league tag side take on Bathurst St Pat's in the first game of the day with kick off at 10.30am.
In the competition's other game, Dubbo CYMS meet Mudgee Dragons at Wade Park.
Our Under 18s take on Mudgee Dragons with kick off estimated for 1pm.
At Wade Park, Dubbo CYMS take on Orange CYMS in the other semi-final.
We wish all the very best to both our Forbes sides - go the Magpies!
Parkes Spacemen continue their campaign for the Peter McDonald Premiership, taking on Wellington Cowboys in the day's first grade fixture, anticipated 2.30pm.
The Spacemen, who were second on the Group 11 ladder, went down to Mudgee 28-20 in the first round of finals.
Bathurst St Pat's and the Nyngan Tigers were both eliminated from contention in the weekend's first round of finals.
Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee have advanced to the preliminary finals in the Peter McDonald premiership.
