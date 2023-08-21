Forbes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby league semis Sunday, with two Forbes Magpies teams still the comp

Updated August 25 2023 - 8:43am, first published August 21 2023 - 8:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elysse Girot-Serplet in the Magpies league tag.
Elysse Girot-Serplet in the Magpies league tag.

All roads lead to Parkes this Sunday as finals in the western region's rugby league competitions continue, and we've still got two teams in play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.