Did you miss the field day? More events to get you up-to-date on moving machinery before harvest

August 25 2023 - 12:04pm
Council's Be Road Ready for Harvest field day at the Central West Livestock Exchange was a success. Picture supplied
Last week's Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day, held at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange, was a success with approximately 50 people attending.

