A top drop: NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show reveals quality, diversity in 589 entries

If the laden tables in Town Hall are anything to go by, it's been a good couple of years for our State's winemakers.
The 2023 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show has attracted no less than 18 new exhibitors for a total 589 wines from 103 wineries.
Not only that but President Mark Watts said the scoring - as of Tuesday afternoon - reflected that there were some truly quality wines in the offering.
"We're pushing one of the best medal scores for a while and we've got a couple of big classes to go yet," he said.
Every single wine is considered by a panel of four judges, with their choices brought forward for further consideration for the show's major awards. The best will be considered by all 13 judges.
Overseeing it all is our chair of judges Mark Richardson, himself a Hunter Valley wine maker with 30 years experience.
The team of judges, who work in three panels of four, have been brought to Forbes from Canberra, Orange, Mudgee and the Hunter Valley, bringing the perspectives of all their different styles of wine and wine making to the floor.
They are sniffing, swirling and sipping wines in 29 classes, entries spanning every type of wine. The process both art and science, subjective and technical, and based on a lot of experience.
"There are some technical points," Richardson explains.
"If that's fine then you're looking at style, quality, length and line to work out what's the best wine.
"It's hard to describe but the amount of time that the judges in this room have spent looking at wines is decades and decades."
Excitingly, each year brings more diversity to the competition.
"I'd reckon we've got 12 different varieties that are new to us this year - both white and red - and some of the new ones are holding their own," Mr Watts said.
The show features the traditional French varieties - chardonnay, shiraz, cabernet and sauvignon - but also Spanish and Italian varietals which now have their own sections.
"Those other varietals are what's increasing, and not just in numbers but also in quality which is great," Mr Richardson said.
It's a reflection of our changing culture, with a trend towards "younger, fresher reds" that don't need to be in the cellar for years before drinking, but also increasing awareness.
Entries will be on show at Friday night's public tasting, and the trophy winning wines at the dinner in September - tickets for both events are available online through 123tix.com.au
"It's interesting this year for sure we're going to be showcasing some newer varieties at our dinner," Mr Watts said.
"That's going to be great. It's also exciting for the caterers."
