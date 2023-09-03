Celebrate NAIDOC in Forbes with dance, art, damper and much more

Each year Forbes marks NAIDOC Week and 2023 is gearing up to be an amazing celebration and display of culture.
The NAIDOC Committee and Forbes Shire Council has organised a day of workshops, demonstrations, activities and more, all aimed at celebrating the local culture to be held on Thursday 7 September.
The day will kick off with an official ceremony at 10am during which the 2023 NAIDOC Award winners will be announced, along with the winner of the NAIDOC design competition.
Forbes Preschool will do a performance, whilst Dinawan's Connection will complete the smoking ceremony and opening dance.
"Come and see the completion of the Yarning Circle mural, join in weaving, cultural dance and language workshops, make damper, see demonstrations for making clapsticks and hand carving," Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said.
There will also be tools and weapons, and reptile displays, amusement rides, and girri girri grown at Forbes High School, just to name a few.
"Everyone is welcome to come and learn more about the Indigenous culture of this region.
"Forbes Shire Council would like to thank the NAIDOC Committee and the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre for their organisation and support," Mayor Miller said.
NAIDOC Week is a time to reflect and celebrate the histories, cultures and achievements of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and recognising them as ongoing custodians of the land. The theme for this year's event is 'For Our Elders'.
It is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nation cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures in the world.
NAIDOC Celebrations will be held at Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre from 10am until 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.