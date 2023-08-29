Forbes Advocate
Fish pits by Lake Forbes provide a neat solution to stinky problem

August 29 2023 - 4:27pm
These fish bins have been installed near the fishing platforms at the Dreaming Centre and Lions Park.
Two fish pits have been installed at Lake Forbes aimed to address the number of carp scattering our lake banks and also provide an environmental solution for disposal of dog poo!

