Man, 18, arrested in relation to thefts, break-ins

An 18-year-old has been charged with stealing and break-and-enter following an arrest on warrants in Forbes.
Forbes police made the arrest at an address in Conridge Street on Thursday morning in relation to warrants and other matters.
The male was taken to Parkes police station and initially refused bail, to face Parkes court again on Friday.
He's facing charges including stealing, break-and-enter, aggravated break-and-enter, possess prohibited drug, shoplifting and fraud.
