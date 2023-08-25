Forbes Advocate
Man, 18, arrested in relation to thefts, break-ins

Updated August 25 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:24am
An 18-year-old has been charged with stealing and break-and-enter following an arrest on warrants in Forbes.

