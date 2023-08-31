What's on in and around Forbes this September

Join Boys to the Bush on this night of nights to celebrate all the young lives they are changing, and support their work in the future. This Black-Tie event will connect you to the real and emotional stories of some of the kids as well as the life changing positive outcomes Boys to the Bush is achieving. Hear from CEO and Co-Founder Adam DeMamiel as he chats with Forbes Location Manager Tim West about the impact Boys to the Bush is having in Forbes and surround communities. Tickets online at https://forbes-gala-ball.raisely.com/ by September 28.