Club statesman Cliff Nelson skips team to minor fours win

By Forbes Sports and Rec Club
August 31 2023 - 12:02pm
Our Minor Fours winners Bobby Grant, Don Craft, Cliff Nelson, Peter Besgrove. Picture supplied
He is the elder statesman and friend of all at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club with talents unmatched for his age when it comes to the pressure of championship play in lawn bowls.

