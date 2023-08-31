Club statesman Cliff Nelson skips team to minor fours win

He is the elder statesman and friend of all at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club with talents unmatched for his age when it comes to the pressure of championship play in lawn bowls.
We're talking about Cliff Nelson, what a man! All that and more was on show last weekend when he skipped for Bob Grant (lead), Peter 'Bessy' Besgrove (3rd) and Don Craft (2nd) winning the Minor Fours championship over Jamie Dukes, Terry Molloy, Dale Scott and Jeff Nicholson on Sunday.
To reach the final Cliff and Co had a battle Saturday morning winning 18-16 over Ray Dunstan, 'Poss' Jones, Laurie Crouch and Paul Doust before eliminating Peter Greenhalgh, John Kennedy, Sid Morris and Scott McKellar in the Saturday afternoon semi final.
For the Nicholson four they won 23-16 on Saturday morning over Ron Thurlow, Peter Mackay, Lyall Strudwick and Rick Stewart while in the afternoon semi final they had a 21-15 victory over Sue White, Rob Priest, Paul Baker and 'Pooch' Dukes.
But it was the final all came to see. Cliff had his 'boys' on song early to lead 8-0 after only three ends, one they never looked likely to surrender. They continued to dominate leading 14-4 after nine then 15-8 after 13 before the Nicholson four added some light to the contest bridging the gap to 18-14 prior to the last two scheduled ends. But all to late. Congratulations to all who played with the championship over in the one weekend.
There is still one major to be played with the final of Minor Pairs set down with the Eugowra travellers in Cheree Vincent and 'Poss' Jones taking on the local talents of Shayne Staines and 'Booza' Bolam. A date is yet to be set but may be played this weekend, stay tuned.
SOCIAL RESULTS - The ladies showed last WEDNESDAY they are slightly tougher then the men who had a host of scratching due to the weather while the ladies enjoyed combining with the few remaining men to play four games of pairs.
Terry Molloy and Lyall Strudwick showed their best to win 25-6 in 20 ends over Geoff Coles and Barry White leading 11-2 after 10. Kay Toohey and Dale Scott were equally in form winning 25-11, also 20 over Ann Nixon and Leslie Dunstan with the score 12-6 after 10.
Two games over 18 ends. The first had Tony Bratton and Cheryl Hodges winning 19-13 over Peter Mackay and Robyn Mattiske leading 12-1 in a brilliant start after seven ends. Noel Jolliffe and Bob Grant won 15-10 over Geoff West and Cliff Nelson holding a slender 7-5 lead after nine.
Was it the brilliant weather or $600 jackpot which drew 28 players to THURSDAY afternoon where only President Peter was able to record a resting toucher.
First winning rink had Bob Grant and Laurie Crouch on top 28-10 in 20 over Barry White and Denny Byrnes well in front 13-5 after 10. Second winners resulted in a draw with Dan Wright and Glenn Kearney sharing a 16-all score with Tara-Lea Shaw and 'Bert' Bayley. Close the whole journey, 5-6 after eight, 9-all after 13, 13-all after 18, 14-all after 20.
Losing rink went to No 17 where Jim Maloy and Tony Bratton were on the wrong side of a 33-16 score playing Ron Thurlow and Alan Hilder with the score 21-2 at half way in a 22 end game. Darryl Griffith and Cliff Nelson won 18-17 over 'Bessy'; Besgrove and Dale Scott who made a game of it coming from 17-7 down prior to the last five ends of 22 played.
Paul Doust and Al Phillips won 23-13 in 22 over Cheree Vincent and 'Poss' Jones leading 11-7 after 11. Peter Mackay was strong leading for Peter Hocking to win 26-13 over Terry Molloy and Wayne Burton leading 12-6 at halt time. In the last Bill Looney and John Kennedy won 26-18 in 22 over John Baass and Lyall Strudwick coming from 10-11 down after 12.
SUNDAY morning two games with John Cutler the stand-out recording the only resting toucher while on the green he teamed with 'Pooch' Dukes to win 20-7 over Geoff Coles and Al Phillips in 16 ends. Next door Lindy Bokeyar, Alan Hilder and Ian Coates won 15-6 in 12 over Peter Tisdell, Mick Hofman and Denny Byrnes.
The previous Sunday eight regulars showed the 'hot shots' here for the Ben Hall Pairs how to play. Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips won 15-12 over Ron Thurlow and John Cutler while Max Vincent and Shayne Staines combined to down Geoff Coles and 'Bessy' Besgrove 19-13. Resting touchers to the gentlemen of Geoff Coles and Ron Thurlow.
PRESENTATION DAY - Combined presentation day for 2022 Championship winners is to be held Wednesday September 6 combined with a 'roll' for Father's Day from 10am, nominations in by 9.30am. Lunch and presentations at 12.30pm.
In line to receive rewards include -
LADIES - Major Singles, Mel Wilson; Major Pairs, Mel Wilson and Annette Tisdell; Major Triples, Annette Tisdell, Loris Stewart and Angela Dent; Major Fours, Jill Taylor, Sandra Priest, Kerry Roach and Lyn Simmonds.
Minor Singles, Lesley Dunstan; Minor Pairs, Ann Nixon and Lesley Dunstan.
MEN - Major Singles, Mitch Andrews; Major Pairs, Glen Kearney and Bruce Williams; Major Triples, not played due to covid; Major Fours, Denny Byrnes, John Cutler, Russell Hodge, (Lindsay Willding RIP).
Minor Singles, Matt Reid; Minor Pairs, Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes; Minor Triples, Bill Looney, Peter Mackay, Scott McKellar; Minor Fours, Joe Nicholson, John Cutler, Paul Baker, Laurie Crouch.
A and B Pairs, Terry Molloy and Pooch Dukes.
FROM THE BOWLS COMMITTEE - Nominations are due this Sunday (September 3) for Major Fours, full members only, to be played Saturday September 16 with the finals on Sunday 17th.
Plus nominations also due this Sunday (3rd) for Minor Triples, open entry, graded, and pulled from a hat. To be played Saturday (9th) with finals on Sunday (10th).
Another - nominations due on Sunday 10th for A and B Pairs, Open entry, graded, and pulled from a hat. Round 1 by October 1. Email, or message Rob Priest or nominate on the notice board sheet. "Spread the word and fill the greens," Rob said.
USUAL REMINDERS - The Bushranger Classic Triples September 23 and 24. Phone 'Scooter' Andrews on 0409 511 459 if interested.
SOCIAL BOWLS for everyone on Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. POOL COMP every Friday evening.
HAPPY HOUR on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and BINGO Friday afternoon.
SHAOMING GOLDEN CENTURY CHINESE RESTAURANT now back in full operation, open Wednesday-Sunday, 11.30am-3pm then 5pm-9pm.
FUNCTIONS? The 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
