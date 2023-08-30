Raise your glass: small winemakers' best impresses at tasting night

When the judging is done, the community has the chance to sample the wines of the NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show and those at Town Hall on Friday night were impressed.
Best white wine of show was awarded to Swinging Bridge 2021 Hill Park Chardonnay, best red to Eden Road Wines Canberra 2021 Shiraz.
Mercer Wines received the Winetitles Trophy for most successful exhibitor and Byrne Farm for most successful new exhibitor.
For the chance to taste the best of the best, secure your seat at the dinner on September 9. Tickets are available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.