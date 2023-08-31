Swampies reflect on successful season after coming oh-so-close to junior AFL grand final

It was oh so close but it wasn't to be for our junior AFL players.
The 2023 season ended for the Forbes Junior AFL Club under 14's when they went down 2.5-17 to 3.3-21.
The Swampies nearly pulled off the win with a snap at the end only for the ball to hit the post - 10mm the other way and the Swampies would be headed for the Grand Final - but that's footy!
The boys boys represented Forbes Junior AFL Club and Amazing Forbes NSW well on the day and have done all year.
It is been a privilege to see these young men grow on and off the field.
Thank you to all the under 14 parents for their dedication and support this year.
Forbes' own Reece Matheson was part of the victorious under 17's team that took out the AFL Central West premiership beating the Bathurst Giants AFL Club 6.9-45 to 5.5-35. Congratulations!
Forbes AFL wish the Forbes Rugby Union Club Forbes Junior Rugby and Forbes Magpies Junior Rugby League teams the all the best this week in their grand finals and finals respectively!
