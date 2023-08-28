Women's football stars on the road to Forbes for Liberty A League pre-season match

Starting to feel World Cup withdrawals? Read on.
Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United will kick off their Liberty A League pre-season right here in Forbes on September 23.
The teams are competing for the Forbes Challenge Cup in a contest originally scheduled for October 2022 - but postponed due to flooding.
Forbes and District Soccer's Doug Mckenzie says it's an incredible opportunity for fans to see professional football at the Botanical Gardens grounds.
Canberra United head coach Njegosh Popovich says the team is really looking forward to the trip - particularly after the much-anticipated event had to be put off.
"It's wonderful to take the Liberty A-League to rural Australia and we are anticipating an excellent trip," he said.
United met the Wanderers twice in quick succession in Season 15, the first match at McKellar Park ending in a comfortable home 3-0 victory thanks to a Michelle Heyman brace and a first Liberty A-League goal for Sasha Grove.
The return match at Wanderers Park was played a month later and ended up as a 1-1 draw, Vesna Milivojevic scoring a stunning goal for Canberra United, one of eight strikes that the attacking midfielder managed in her debut season for the club.
The main game is at 3pm but there's a whole day of football action to take in, including plenty of regional girls' talent.
Lachlan United Under 10s, 12s and 14s will take the field through the day against Griffith and Canberra Croatia.
Mckenzie says it's all about promoting and celebrating the girls' game, securing pathways for - something he's passionate about and has been working toward for years.
"Who knows who's out there who's the next girl who could make it at an elite level? Ellie Carpenter did it from Cowra," he said.
Saturday will also be a chance to learn: Western Sydney Wanderers are bringing their community coaching team and they will host a two-hour coaching clinic from 8.30am. Nominations to Forbes and District Soccer.
Tickets are available from $6.61 for general admission (children) and $11.90 for general admission (adults), with a family pass of two adults and four children costing $27.78. They're available now on eventbrite.
Tickets purchased last year will be honoured.
Saturday, September 23
