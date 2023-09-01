Forbes Advocate
Sheep to race into Caragabal

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:00pm, first published September 1 2023 - 10:08pm
The Caragabal Sheep Races are set to make a grand return on September 9. Photo by Joccoaa Phillips.
A large crow is set to descend on Caragabal on September 9 for the return of the Coopers Farm Gear Caragabal Sheep Races. The event is slated to be bigger than ever with seven races planned rather than the usual six.

