Sheep to race into Caragabal

A large crow is set to descend on Caragabal on September 9 for the return of the Coopers Farm Gear Caragabal Sheep Races. The event is slated to be bigger than ever with seven races planned rather than the usual six.
Caragabal Sheep Races volunteer Karen Pollock said this will be a great family day out and will feature more fun than just the races.
While they had horrible weather last year, Ms Pollock said they are hoping for a better day, but won't say no to some showers of rain.
Along with all of the fun of chasing the sheep as they race along the track, kids will be able to enjoy the return of the famous lolly drop from a plane.
For the adults, there will be live music from the band The Young Ones from 6pm, along with a bar area (no BYO allowed, a BBQ and canteen as well as great prizes for the winners of each race.
This year will see the inclusion of a new event - Fun in the Field, which will replace the traditional Fashions on the Field event.
Ms Pollock said they are encouraging people to dress up in something fun.
"We're not looking for fancy dress, we're not looking for race clothes, we're looking for fun outfits, fun costume outfits," she said.
Ms Pollock said they have some great prizes for the category winners, including a sheep of your own to cheer on in the races, and share in any prize money from their race.
There are other ways for race-goers to get involved in the races, you can buy a sheep for the day in each pre-race auction, or there will be $2 sweeps sold before each race, giving race-goers the chance to win ownership of a sheep for the day.
Auction winners and sweep winners then have the chance to share in the prize money from their race.
Ms Pollock did note you don't get to keep the sheep at the end of the day after the races have finished.
The day begins at 11:30am and organisers are expecting a large turnout, which is among the reasons why they increased the number of races to seven.
The races are hosted at the Caragabal Country Club and entry costs $10 for adults, $5 for school aged children and all those aged under five enter for free.
