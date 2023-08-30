Magpies, Red Bend well represented in Saturday's junior rugby league grand finals

It's all on this Saturday.
It's grand final day for our junior rugby league teams and both Forbes Magpies and Red Bend junior rugby league have teams in the hunt for glory.
Forbes hosted preliminary finals on Saturday, with plenty of action across Spooner Oval and Hughie Wilson.
The Lachlan District junior rugby league grand finals are on at Parkes' Pioneer Oval this Saturday, September 2, with an 8.30am start. Head north and show them your support!
Our grand final teams are (pictured on page 18):
We wish them all the best for the big games!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.