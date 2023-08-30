Forbes Advocate
Kids spend a night on the ground to raise funds, gain insight on homelessness

August 31 2023 - 5:30am
Marty Davies, Lily Heraghty, Ilee Haydon and their friends at Red Bend Catholic College and St Vincent de Paul will be part of the fundraiser sleep out.
These kids will spend a night on the ground, without their pillows or devices, this weekend.

