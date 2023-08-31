Looking at Landcare: another chance to help with wetland planting

Hi Landcarers,
Central West Lachlan Landcare are pleased to be working with Parkes Shire Council to undertake more planting at Akuna Wetland!
From 10am on Saturday, 16 September, volunteers will be helping to plant out some of the thousands of water plants that are needed to help create habitat at the newly constructed Akuna Wetland.
These plantings will compliment the existing remnants of Fuzzy Box (eucalyptus conica) in surrounding areas and the plantings from National Tree Day in July.
We know the importance of creating the right habitat for waterbirds and other bird species, local and migratory, so that they have safe spaces for breeding, eating and stop-overs.
If you have a spare hour or two, we would love it if you could join us. Of course, we will make sure that we have a sausage sanger to finish off the morning!
We will have some planting utensils, but appreciate people bringing their own. We will be planting macrophytes, which will require small holes that are well planted in to keep them in place.
Macrophytes are aquatic plants growing in or near water, which may be emergent, submerged or floating. They play an important part in building habitat in both natural and constructed wetlands and aid in the removal of nutrients from storm water runoff.
The sedges, reeds and rushes that we are planting will keep building the layers of habitat in the wetland, providing food and shelter for fish, aquatic invertebrates and water birds.
As with all community events, we require that children are supervised by an accompanying adult and that all attendees sign in on site.
This planting event will contribute to the larger plans for the Akuna Wetland area, which is quickly taking shape, with the area being slowly inundated for the first time.
There is much more planned for this wonderful space, in addition to the plantings providing habitat for birds and animals, that will make Akuna Wetland even more accessible and a space that can be enjoyed by the whole community and visitors to Parkes.
If you are heading out, we would appreciate you taking the time to let us know, by booking through this booking link https://www.stickytickets.com.au/QWHBG or contact me on 0418 611 053.
Please make sure that you bring plenty of drinking water, wear sunscreen, sturdy shoes and a hat.
For further information go online to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org
