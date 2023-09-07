There's plenty to see and do at the 2023 Forbes Show

The kids love the rides and the showbags, but the 2023 Forbes Show has so much more!
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Pavilions: Don't forget to walk through the pavilions and see everything that's on show this year, from poultry to schoolwork!
Yard dog trials: Two big days of sheep dog trials get underway on Show day, Saturday, give yourself time to watch.
Shearing: Head on up to Ben Hall Shears to catch the action in the shearing and wool classing competitions on Saturday. It all starts 8am.
Horse events: The horses are back with an expected two days of Showjumping as well as competition across two rings from 9am Saturday. At any time take a seat ringside and enjoy the action.
