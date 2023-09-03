Do you believe in magic? Fabulous new free festival coming your way

Do you believe in magic?
Lions Park will set the stage for an evening of pure magic next month, the first of its kind hosted by Forbes Shire Council.
Roving magicians will weave their way through the crowd, entertaining with their sleight of hand and their mysterious ways.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM urged residents and visitors to bring their chairs and rugs for sunset on Lake Forbes and the bedazzlement of magical mastery, free of charge.
Food vendors will be on site, and after the four roving magicians have cast their spell, a stage spectacular will take place from 7pm to 8pm.
"It is exciting to welcome magic back to Forbes after an extremely successful magic show at Town Hall last year," Mayor Miller said.
"The magicians had so much fun and loved the interaction with the community and are looking forward to their return!
"Lions Park is fast becoming a hub for exceptional social gatherings, with the area perfectly framed by works completed under the Lake Forbes Activation Project funded by the NSW Government. It is the perfect place for the community to connect and enjoy the outdoor space," Mayor Miller said.
"What magical event will Council pull out if its hat next?"
The Forbes Magic Festival is being held on Saturday 7 October from 5pm until 8pm. Gates open at 4.30pm.
Tickets are free but essential, head to: Forbes Magic Festival Tickets (123tix.com.au)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.