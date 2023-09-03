Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Do you believe in magic? Fabulous new free festival coming your way

September 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can you believe your eyes? Maybe not at the free Forbes Magic Festival! Picture supplied
Can you believe your eyes? Maybe not at the free Forbes Magic Festival! Picture supplied

Do you believe in magic?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.