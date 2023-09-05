How can we better prepare for disaster? Councils commission needs analysis

Councils including Cabonne and Forbes are looking to better prepare for disaster.
Councils in the Central NSW region have been funded by the Australian and New South Wales Governments' Disaster Risk Reduction Fund and will undertake a needs analysis to better understand the gaps in natural disaster preparedness with their communities.
Professional services company GHD has been commissioned to lead the work.
"Cabonne Local Government Area has been hit hard with 10 natural disasters declared in just three years with recovery efforts still continuing," said Cr Kevin Beatty, Mayor of Cabonne and Chair of Central NSW Councils.
"The need to prepare for unforeseen weather events is becoming more common.
"Floods, storms, bushfires are all expected to become more frequent and severe. We need to continually improve their local preparedness to ultimately prevent and reduce the impacts of natural disasters on their communities.
"Some local government areas in Central NSW have been impacted by concurrent disasters over recent years.
"They've experienced it all from drought to floods, to landslips, Covid and fires, with one disaster starting before the other has been fully recovered from."
Cr Beatty acknowledged all levels of government needed to do better in working together to support the community.
This work supports the findings of the Royal Commission Report into Natural Disasters that found communities are not well prepared.
"It is imperative that our communities are as best prepared as we can be for whatever mother nature throws at us," Cr Beatty said.
"This project seeks to provide clear strategic direction for Councils in disaster preparedness moving forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.