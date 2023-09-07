Blaze Aid shows they're here for long haul

It's slow and often dirty work, but the volunteers from Blaze Aid have proven they're in it for the long haul with Forbes.
Teams have been heading out to work on flood-hit properties that have lost kilometres of fencing since mid-January.
Finding fences, clearing the debris, standing them up and replacing them, it's all in a day's work for these volunteer teams who have been helping our shire and surrounding communities.
One of the places they've made a huge difference is Forbes Showground, and now they'll even be helping on the gates for the annual event this Friday and Saturday.
Both perimeter fencing and the fence around the harness racing track were destroyed in the November floods and Blaze Aid, who have been based at the showground all year, have helped get things safe and set up for the Show.
Even better, Forbes PA and H volunteer John Herbert hopes he's designed a system that will save future generations the work of rebuilding the fence in the corner that takes the full force of the flood water.
This is the third time the fence that fronts Show Street has been rebuilt but this time it's been replaced with what Mr Herbert describes as an "experimental" flood release fence.
In future, the Show Society will be able to undo and lie down the chain wire section of the fence to hopefully keep it intact.
He's very grateful for Blaze Aid's help in making the vision a reality.
It's now been nine months since the volunteer-based organisation set up camp in Forbes, and they've had three or four fencing teams on the ground most of the time ever since.
Current camp co-coordinator John Male says they're now looking to be here until Easter 2024, that's the scale of the task ahead between Forbes shire, Eugowra and surrounds, and Parkes shire.
Blaze Aid has 90 flood-affected properties registered for assistance, with works started on 48 of those and complete at 28.
"We thought we were going to be here until Christmas, but it looks like it's going to be Easter," John said.
"You haven't got small properties ... they're all two or three thousand acres and they've lost three or four kilometres of fence, so it just takes time to do them.
"We've got one property that lost 104 kays of fence."
The volunteers concede flood work is a pretty slow and grubby task, but it's one they're committed to and they say it's amazing to watch the transformation take place.
They also add there's a job for everyone within BlazeAid if you do have the capacity to help with their work, you'll see them on the gates at the show this weekend or go online to www.blazeaid.com.au/
