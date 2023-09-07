Forbes Advocate
Blaze Aid shows they're here for long haul

September 8 2023 - 8:00am
Blaze Aid volunteers Eric Smalley, Morry Gibbs, Helen Smalley and John Male with Show president Pip Perry and volunteer John Herbert at the new fence, which can be laid down in future floods.
It's slow and often dirty work, but the volunteers from Blaze Aid have proven they're in it for the long haul with Forbes.

