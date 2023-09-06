Forbes Advocate
Here's how flood-affected locals can give feedback to the Parliamentary inquiry into insurance response

Updated September 11 2023 - 5:09pm, first published September 6 2023 - 8:40pm
Homes stripped of walls, fixtures and possessions after the flood disasters of November 2022. File pictures
Homes stripped of walls, fixtures and possessions after the flood disasters of November 2022. File pictures

Pensioners who had to let their flood insurance go because it cost $1650 a month, insured families still waiting for resolution nine months on from disaster ... those are some of the experiences we have heard since last year's devastating floods.

