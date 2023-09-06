Winter drier than average but enough for good dryland crops, if Spring delivers

The potential is there ... we just need another rain or two for the winter crops that are looking an absolute picture in the district to deliver on their potential.
Forbes has had a drier than average winter, with a total 108mm or just over four inches of rain for the past three months.
But AGnVET agronomist Phil Grey says it's come at the right time to set our dryland winter crops up for average or better-than-average yields if the Spring rain comes too.
"Around Forbes things are looking quite good," he said.
"We had a bit of a dry July but we had a bit of rain in August which has been good.
"We've got moisture but as always, with the yield potential we've got, getting a Spring rain for grain filling is imperative.
"One good rain away from being ... not a perfect season but not far off it either."
Winter rainfall was overall about one inch below the long-term average across 30 years of Forbes airport records of 127.3mm. Although after three La Nina years this one has certainly felt dry.
Daytime top temperatures were warmer than average in June (16.5 degrees, one degree above average) and July (16.8 degrees, two degrees above average).
We didn't set any records with our warmest day in August 24.3 degrees still below the 2007 high of 26.4 degrees.
The mercury dipped to -5.22 degrees on July 20 - again shy of the record of -6.7 set in 1997.
One thing for growers to remain vigilant for is Russian wheat aphid, making their presence felt in some of the more stressed crops in the drier areas around Tottenham and Trundle.
"Once you get west of Forbes and a little bit south you do get patches on the drier side, on the later side as well," Mr Grey said.
They are present around Forbes but not as consistent.
"The diseases have been there, we do have a carry over from last year, but the disease pressure hasn't been anywhere near as bad as what it has been," Mr Grey said.
"Just timeliness, getting things done on time, has been a major benefit this year."
