Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

$200,000 recovery funding now open to medium-size businesses hit by floods

Updated September 4 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up to $200,000 in assistance is now available to flood-hit businesses with 20 to 200 staff. File pictures
Up to $200,000 in assistance is now available to flood-hit businesses with 20 to 200 staff. File pictures

Flood-hit medium-size businesses can now apply for up to $200,000 in support through Service NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.