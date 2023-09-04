$200,000 recovery funding now open to medium-size businesses hit by floods

Flood-hit medium-size businesses can now apply for up to $200,000 in support through Service NSW.
The Medium Business Support Grant is available to business and non-profit organisations with more than 20 and less than 200 full-time equivalent employees who were directly impacted by the storms and floods that started August / September 2022 - including Forbes, Parkes and Cabonne businesses.
Funds can be used to help offset the costs of recovery and re-establishing a business, including for safety inspections, building repairs, cleaning equipment, materials needed to resume trade, disposing of debris and spoiled stock, or leasing temporary space, the Australian and NSW governments announced on Friday.
The grant is jointly funded under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and was initially promised before the State election.
New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib confirmed it would be extended to central west and southern NSW businesses on a visit to Eugowra last month.
Applications opened on Friday.
"Service NSW business concierge staff will be proactively reaching out to business owners to provide support with applications and help ensure funds are provided where they are needed as quickly as possible," Minister Dib said.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said both levels of government were supporting flood-affected businesses to get back on their feet and help with the costs of clean up.
"This support is now available, and we encourage businesses to apply," he said.
Minister for Regional NSW and Western NSW Tara Moriarty said the grant would deliver more support and security for businesses to reopen or continue operating through the recovery process.
"We know how badly regional communities have been impacted by storms and floods and this grant will complement the support already available to small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations and help get local economies moving again," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.