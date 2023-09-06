What's on in and around Forbes

Thursday, September 7
Come celebrate NAIDOC Week 2023 - For Our Elders - on Thursday 7 September at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre. From 10am until 2pm join in an amazing list of activities, find out who wins NAIDOC Awards and design competition, see live performances and the smoking ceremony.
Saturday, September 9
Little Wings is a non for profit organisation providing sick children and their families, throughout regional NSW, with free flight and ground transport for treatment. Their first "raise the wings" fundraiser dinner is on in Forbes. Tickets $120 through 123tix.com.au
September 8 and 9
It's Showtime! Save the dates! Get your schedule at the Handicraft Centre or Isabel's Place and be part of the fun. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Sunday, September 10
Forbes Country Music's Muster is on Sunday at Club Forbes from 1pm. Guest artist is Rhonda Tomlinson from Dubbo NSW. Lucky door raffles, lucky numbers, raffles. All musicians and performers are welcome. $5 entry - under 17 free. Bedgerabong Country Music Campout 2023 will be Tuesday October 3 - Sunday October 8 at Bedgerabong Showgrounds. More info to follow.
September 12 and 19
If you have never done Little Athletics and would like to try it, come on down to Botanical Gardens at 5.30pm on these nights on these nights to see if the fun and activities are for you. You can reach out to Little Athletics Forbes through Facebook for information.
September 14
Forbes Shire Council welcomes James Tedesco, captain of the Sydney Roosters and a Sydney Blues player, as guest speaker. There'll be community stalls, activities and a barbecue lunch between 10am and 2pm.
September 16
Get ready for a great day out! Pick up your schedule or check out the sections on the Eugowra Show Facebook page, then get your entries in and we will see you there!
Saturday, September 23
Can't get enough football after the women's World Cup? Canberra United take on Western Sydney Wanderers right here at Botanical Gardens Forbes. Tickets available through eventbrite.com.au
Sunday October 1
There'll be bikes and cars, trucks and boats, vintage machinery at the 2023 Forbes Motor Show on Lake Forbes. Gates open 8am for registration and from 10am to 2pm for spectators.
Monday, October 2
The Canola Cup is back and we know the Eugowra crew will be putting on another fantastic event! There's free entry and free entertainment for all ages including live music, market stalls and more.
October 7
Bring your chairs and rugs to Lake Forbes for sunset for a magical evening being bedazzled and mystified by our roving magicians. There will be a cocktail bar and food vans with roving entertainment from 5pm-7pm and a stage spectacular from 7pm-8pm to leave you spellbound. Gates open at 4:30pm. Register for your free tickets 123tix.com.au
October 7
Join Boys to the Bush on this night of nights to celebrate all the young lives they are changing, and support their work in the future. This Black-Tie event will connect you to the real and emotional stories of some of the kids as well as the life changing positive outcomes Boys to the Bush is achieving. Hear from CEO and Co-Founder Adam DeMamiel as he chats with Forbes Location Manager Tim West about the impact Boys to the Bush is having in Forbes and surround communities. Tickets online at https://forbes-gala-ball.raisely.com/ by September 28.
November 4
This outdoor dining gala returns! Up to 350 people will be seated at round tables or long tables specially allocated to groups of ten people. Templar Street will be dotted with pop-ups where patrons will find local and regional wines, boutique beer, cider, soft drinks and water. This year the Committee has decided to make donations to the Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes for the Women's Refuge and Homelessness and a donation to the Forbes Branch of Can Assist. Tickets available online now through 123tix.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.