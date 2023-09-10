Forbes Advocate
Rabobank gets the doors open again after flood repairs

September 11 2023 - 6:30am
(Back) Toby Mendl, Olivia Dickson-Battye, Mark Harris, Rebecca Ryan, Mathew Tilley and Edward McKellar (front) Lachlan OMeara, Jessica Boardman and Monica Wren.
Local farmers, Rabobank staff and guests recently gathered to celebrate the reopening of the bank's Forbes branch, which was refurbished, following the devastating floods that struck the region last year.

