Rabobank gets the doors open again after flood repairs

Local farmers, Rabobank staff and guests recently gathered to celebrate the reopening of the bank's Forbes branch, which was refurbished, following the devastating floods that struck the region last year.
The event was an opportunity to showcase the bank's refurbished offices and reinforce Rabobank's commitment to the local and regional community - across the central and south western NSW districts - serviced from Forbes.
At the event, Dennis Voznesenski, Rabobank senior grains and oilseeds analyst, also presented an insightful outlook regarding the local grains and oilseed market, and how global events have an impact on local pricing and markets.
Rabobank Forbes and Orange branch manager Mark Harris said the team was thrilled with the refurbished office and thanked the community for their ongoing support.
"We're pleased to be back in our office, supporting the local community, and despite the devastation of last year's floods, the community's generosity and camaraderie raised the spirits of our team - it's a testament to the region," he said.
"We're so proud to continue to have a local footprint in Forbes, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience as we worked through the process of re-opening.
"Our doors are always open for a cuppa and a chat about how we can help support farm businesses across the district."
