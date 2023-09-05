Forbes Advocate
Palawa King proves he's all heart with win in dogs' National Distance Championship

September 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Trainer Raymond Smith with winner Palawa King at the Group 1 National Distance Championship at The Meadows. Picture supplied
After 30 years breeding and racing greyhounds, John Hughes recognised something special when he saw it in Palawa King.

