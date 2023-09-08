Save the date for Open Gardens as Club celebrates 70 years in October

Forbes Horticultural Society and Garden Club are celebrating their 70th birthday during October.
Firstly to celebrate they are hosting an Open Garden weekend on October 14 and 15. There will be eight very different gardens showcased.
Starting at Number 1 is the Forbes Riverside Community Gardens which will be open at 9.30 am each day for the purchase of Wrist bands, with maps etc supplied.
Wrist bands are $20 which will cover entry to all eight gardens but if you wish to only visit an individual garden the cost will be $5 at that particular garden.
Cash only - sorry no credit card facilities. All entry fees will be donated to the garden owners' chosen charity.
All other gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm on each day. Particulars of all other gardens etc will appear in later edition of Forbes Advocate.
Forbes Mens' shed will be catering for lunch on both days. There will also be an art display with items for purchase.
Further to the Open Gardens we will continue our celebration with a luncheon on November 11 at the beautiful Historical Forbes Town Hall.
Cost is $60 for a two course meal (catering by Eat Your Greens) there will be a guest speaker, lucky door and a birthday cake to share.
Booking enquiries 0428540272.
Please come along to help us celebrate this momentous occasion - we promise this will be a grand celebration.
Contributed by Elvy Quirk
