Vincent and Jones claim bowls minor pairs championship

In what has been described as a fitting finale the Eugowra pairing of Cheree Vincent and Bruce 'Poss' Jones are walking tall this week claiming the Minor Pairs championship at the Forbes 'Bowlie' with a 21-18 win over Shayne Staines and Shane 'Booza' Bolam last Sunday.
'Booza' who skipped for Shayne only had praise for the victors but did add "we went to sleep". Sleep they did as they led 10-1 after six ends continuing to hold the lead until end 12 when it was 11-all.
Played was over the scheduled 21 ends Cheree and 'Poss', who are staunch supporters of the local club, made a game of it for 13-all after 14, 14-all after 17 prior to the Eugowra combo scoring a single, two threes taking the lead 21-14 with Shayne and 'Booza' finishing with a four. Well played between four excellent club members with a look to the future.
While on championships the 2022 presentations were held at the club yesterday after Wednesday morning bowls.
Pointers from the Bowls Committee. Both the Minor Triples and the A&B Pairs was set down for the Long Weekend, however the skips are at liberty to also play their matches the following weekend October 7 and 8 if they prefer.
Nominations for both events close on Sunday September 24 and the draws for both events will be posted then. Check the nomination sheets for further details.
Still need entries to the $6,000 Bushranger Open Triples which is September 23 and 24.
Major Fours: Nominations have closed. Round 1 and Round 2 Saturday September 16. Finals Sunday September 17.
Calling for interested bowlers to do a Club Coaching Course. This course will increase your knowledge and skills of bowls and you can then share your expertise with other bowlers. The course will be run by qualified Bowls Australia coaches. The course is on Wednesday November 8 from 9.30am at Parkes Railway Bowling Club.
They didn't need to play the extra two ends for a results to win last WEDNESDAY morning. But they did. When it was realised the score was 17-all, Kerry Roach commented, "It's even," to which John Baass replied "Lets play another two ends." They did only to see the score stretch out to 18-all.
So after 22 ends it was then to be drawn as the morning winners as Barry White lead for Kerry and John for Paul Doust. John and Paul jumped to a 9-0 lead after six and continued to dominate leading 15-2 after 12. They needed a change of under-wear from then on as the score indicates losing the run home 16-3.
Closest game of the morning had Jim Maloy, who was welcomed back after a short spell in the resting paddock at Eugowra to lead for Alf Davies winning 18-16 in 18 over Geoff Coles and Cliff Nelson. They led 12-6 at oranges then 17-12 after 15 to almost be cornered at 17-16 before the last end.
John Browne played his cards right leading for Bob Grant winning 20-13, also in 18 over Fred Vogelsang and Dale Scott due a strong finish. 9-all after nine, 12-all after 14 before scoring five on the last two ends.
Rest of the games were slightly one-sided. First of these had Bill Looney and Peter Mackay winning 31-12 over visitor Jeff Blackstock and Kerry Dunstan who failed to get 'one down the back'. It was 12-0 after only five ends of 18.
The in-form Bill O'Connell followed Tony Bratton's instruction to a tee winning 25-13 in 22 over Geoff West and Michael Coles. Another who had a strong finish, 10-6 at half time. Birthday 'boys' last week, Ray Dunstan and Don Craft, must have had one to remember going down 31-8 in 20 ends playing Terry Molloy and Barry Shine who were happy with their start, 9-0 after three.
In the last, a game of triples over 14, Laurie Spackman, John Gorton and John Kennedy won 16-8 over Bill Scott, Noel Jolliffe and Rick Stewart with the score 4-all after four, 7-all after seven, 8-all after nine before taking charge on the run home. Due to 30 players taking part three in-club draws with the lucky winners Laurie Spackman, Bob Grant and Carmel Murray.
Six games on THURSDAY afternoon for the $600 jackpot with no result but Peter Hocking did record a resting toucher while at the other end Paul Doust and Terry Molloy had two 'raspberries' with Ron Thurlow, Peter Mackay and John Baass collecting one each.
'Bessy' Besgrove and Al Phillips won 30-16 in 22 over Tara-Lea Shaw and Peter Hocking leading 16-6 after 11 then 23-15 scoring 7-1 over the last three ends. Cheree Vincent and 'Poss' Jones again won, this time 21-17 in 22 over John Baass and Lyall Strudwick only marginal in front 9-8 after 12. A five on the next put the 'cat amongst the pigeons'.
Another over 22 ends had Paul Doust and Viv Russell 21-17 in front of Ivan Hodges and Dale Scott coming from 10-14 down after 12. Bob Grant and 'Scooter' Andrews won 20-17 over Ron Thurlow and Scott McKellar with the score 11-all at 11 of 22 ends.
Terry Molloy and Glenn Kearney had all guns firing to win 25-15 over Cliff Nelson and Tony Bratton behind 4-6 after seven then reversing the score to lead 21-6 after 16. In the last Joyce Boland, Alan Hilder and Denny Byrnes won a close 18 end game 17-14 over Mick Merritt, Peter Mackay and Laurie Crouch in front 11-4 at drinks to then having to win the last two ends 5-0 for victory.
SUNDAY morning 28 played celebrating Father's Day where Robert Dukes, John Kennedy, "Bessy' Besgrove, Christian West and 'Bert' Bayley added to it with a resting toucher while raspberries went to Terry Molloy, Alan Hilder, Leah Brown and Benny Parslow. Jackpot for the day was $100.
First winning rink went to Camo Rawson, Benny Parslow and Dina Brown with a 19-9 win over Julie Shaw, Leah and Dina Brown. Over 12 ends it was close early, 5-4 after six. Second winning rink went to Ian Hodges, Robert Dukes and Christian West with a 15-12 win over 'Bessy' Besgrove, Brett Davenport and 'Bert' Bayley in 14. They had come from behind trailing 10-6 after seven.
Losing rink, No 5, went to Geoff Coles and John Kennedy with a score of 18-11 over Peter Greenhalgh and Viv Russell in 16 with the score 7-all after eight. Melissa and Tara-Lea Shaw were red hot in form winning 29-5 over Justin Scifleet and James Johansson in 16 winning the first five ends 8-0 cruising to victory.
Another pair 'on fire' were John Cutler and Al Phillips winning 23-7 over Jamie Dukes and Dale Scott in 16 leading 12-4 at drinks. The last was more even featuring the Andrews family where senior 'Scooter' skipped for Alan Hilder to down junior Mitch and his lead Terry Molloy 14-12 in16 coming from 5-7 down after eight.
Gail McKay showed her detective skills to track down the cards for play last Wednesday morning and one of the reasons may have been she skipped for Carmel Murray winning 12-8 in14 ends over Robyn Mattiske and Lyn Simmonds. They led 8-0 after four prior to a even run of shots to the judge.
Anne Nixon and Tania Elesley combined to win a tight one 14-13 in 15 over Therese Davis and Cheryl Hodges. 7-all after 10 then 13-all before the last. The remaining game was triples where Pam Parsons, Kay Toohey and Leslie Dunstan won 16-7 over Sue Smith, Jill Taylor and Irene Riley leading from 'wo to go' 3-0 after only two.
Any lady, young or senior interested in game of bowls is invited to play any Wednesday morning. While talent is needed for the beginner it's not all that hard, only major rule, keep the small ring on the inside. Simple.
SOCIAL BOWLS for everyone on Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. POOL COMP every Friday evening.
HAPPY HOUR on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and BINGO Friday afternoon.
SHAOMING GOLDEN CENTURY CHINESE RESTAURANT now back in full operation, open Wednesday-Sunday, 11.30am-3pm then 5pm-9pm.
FUNCTIONS? The 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
