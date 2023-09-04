Forbes Advocatesport
Vincent and Jones claim bowls minor pairs championship

By Forbes Sports and Rec Club
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:14am, first published September 4 2023 - 8:04pm
The Eugowra pairing of Cheree Vincent and Bruce 'Poss' Jones are walking tall this week claiming the Minor Pairs championship at the Forbes 'Bowlie' with a 21-18 win. Picture by Tara Shaw
In what has been described as a fitting finale the Eugowra pairing of Cheree Vincent and Bruce 'Poss' Jones are walking tall this week claiming the Minor Pairs championship at the Forbes 'Bowlie' with a 21-18 win over Shayne Staines and Shane 'Booza' Bolam last Sunday.

