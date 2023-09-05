Tyne shoots best Medal score

By Short Putt
On the opening weekend of Spring the weather was uplifting with sunny conditions and warm temperatures. This encouraged the golfers to produce sparkling scores some very good performances.
Saturday played the scheduled September Monthly Medal, sponsored by McFeeters Motor Museum. The field comprised 62 men and two juniors, with many of them in high spirits and keen to contest closely for the medals.
The A-Grade saw Wayne O'Neill take the honours with a 69 nett. He had an even game with 40 scratch on each half, and also had a '2' on each of the 9th and 18th holes. This helped to offset his trouble son each of the par-5's. Runner-up was Harry Callaghan on 70 nett. He was a bit loose on the front-9 but charged home on the back-9 with a par 36 effort, helped by an eagle on the 15th. He book-ended his round with pars on the 1st and 18th holes.
The B-Grade produced the best score, with Kailab Tyne taking the day on a score of 67 nett. Despite a rocky start with a double-bogey he played steadily, finishing with a combined par effort on the par-5 holes. Runner-up was Jacob Reid with 71 nett. He was a bit ordinary on the front-9 but came home well on the back-9 with a nett sub-par effort. He was pleased with his birdie on the 12th but less pleased with his double-bogey on the 18th.
The C-Grade was a tight tussle between Les Little and Graham Newport, with both finishing on 72 nett. Les had a balanced game scoring 48 on each half. He stumbled on the 4th and 13th holes but otherwise was steady. In contrast Graham was looser on the front-9 but played well on the back-9 in a nett sub-par effort. The par-5's brought him undone, otherwise he would have romped home for the medal. In the end, it was Les who won the medal on count back.
The ball sweep went to 75 nett on count back, going to: 71 - T Callaghan; 72 - B Thomas, N Duncan, J Zannes, K Herbert; 73 - M Coles, P Barnes, A Dukes, B Robinson, T Griffiths, F Donohoe; 74 - L Flakelar, B Slack-Smith, S Kirkman, B Parker; 75 - A Cogswell and C Hanrahan.
The visitors included Stuart Hayes & Stephen Grant (Murrumbidgee GC) back in Forbes again to visit relations, Allen Robertson (Mawson Lakes, SA) passing through, and John Zannes (Bathurst) who has moved but is still here.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Wayne O'Neill; 18th - Todd Callaghan, Wayne managed a '2' but Todd had putter problems finishing with a 3-putt. There were only five 2's scored, all by A-Graders and with Wayne O'Neill grabbing two of them. There were two on the 3rd hole, two on the 9th and one on the 18th.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was scored by a later player, indicating that the early players were a bit off their game. Peter Cowhan bettered the previous mark by less than a metre but his 1.90 metres was sufficient to take the loot. He did convert for his '2'.
The conditions were overall 'very agreeable' which helped the good winning scores but still many golfers struggled to make a good score. Perhaps they were blinded by the sunlight. The best Scratch score was a 1-over 73 by Caleb Hanrahan, with Harry Callaghan close behind on 75.
Some players carried their mid-week form into the Saturday results. Niel Duncan for one was pleased to finish on nett par 72, while Stephen Uphill fell from the giddy heights in the Vets to a steady nett 75.
But overall the putting had the greatest influence. There was many a moan as putts on line stopped tantalisingly short. At least it was a different reaction to that when a 'thunk' is heard after striking a tree.
Our sponsor's representative, Paul Kay, enjoyed his day although he was not among the prizes. And unfortunately the Keno ticket prize in his group was in doubt from the very outset. Also on the course was Life Member Rod Besgrove, who enjoyed immensely his group's conversation if not his golf.
The par-5's seemed to have a greater impact on the result on this day than on other days. Of the A-Graders, who you expect would do well on the par-5's, only five finished under par for those holes. The sad stories were the 'Bo Derek's' scored by John Betland on the 7th and Tom Toohey on the 15th, where those holes ruined their cards. Ken Sly did manage 'goal posts' (that is an eleven) on the 7th, which proved to be a standout hole for him.
To offset those sad events, great joy was expressed by Harry Callaghan when he scored his eagle on the 15th. Also pleasing to Harry was his nett score being one shot better than his Dad.
Players are reminded of the magpie menace that patrols an area around the 16th green, 17th tee and 2nd green. It employs a stealthy swoop that is sure to put any player off their shot. Good team work is displayed among many groups when one player stands on guard with a club raised.
The Sunday Stableford Medley did not have enough players for a comp, but has had good support over recent weeks.
The Sunday comp attendance was probably influenced by the holding of a PGA Scramble on that Sunday. This was our usual scheduled annual holding of this event, with an additional Scramble held in June.
However, 12 teams competed for the prizes which allowed for the winners to head to a Regional Final. The Nett scores were all under par with the worst of them being 6-under par. It was a shotgun start with two teams on each of the starting holes, which were scattered over the course.
The winners were a group from Dubbo - Luke Donelley, Joel & Stephen Tongue and Jared Laird who finished on 57 1/4 nett. They started on the 8th hole, then quickly turned and scorched the back-9 with a 33 scratch. They finished off with a 35 on the front-9. The handicap, the best in the field, helped them to a winning score.
Runners up were Peter Amor, Andrew Bourke, Blake Smith and Jack Matthews with a nett 58. Their handicap was only '5' so their scratch score of 63 was very impressive.
The best Forbes team finished third with a nett 58 5/8ths. Brad Ashton, Kailab Tyne, Marcus Inder and Myles Smith also had a scratch score of 63 but a lower handicap.
The NTP's went to: 1st - G Falvey; 3rd - P Amor; 9th - B Ashton; 18th - N Duncan.
Here is the News:
The Mens Wallace Cup is almost done with the last semi-final game to be played this weekend, with the winner to face Jeff Haley in the Final.
Head Pro Will has organised a Titleist Equipment Day to be held on 27 September. Contact him at the Pro Shop to book a time. The new T100 irons are worth a look, as are the range of Vokey wedges.
An urgent message to those wanting to play in the Parkes Open on Sunday 17 Sep. Places are filling fast so contact Parkes to get your name down asap.
And do not forget the Elders Golf Day on Friday 22 Sep, with the Roylances Cup set for Saturday 23 Sep.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday Sep 9 is a 4BBB Stableford Medley, sponsored by Cahill's Footwear. Sunday will have a Stableford 9-hole Medley.
Satruday 16 Sep has a 4BBB Stableford Multiplier, sponsored by the Tuesday Golfers. It is also the Parkes Open weekend.
Hot scoring was the order of the day at last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition with 11 players finishing under par on handicap as well as four players returning scores of 41 points or better for the 18 holes.
Played at Parkes, local Rob Staples showed what a good holiday can do for you when he returned a sizzling 45 points, three better than Forbes' Steve Uphill who on any other day would have collected the chocolates scoring a round only a couple over par on scratch.
Staple's round was special and only one point off the record 46 points winning score recorded by former Advocate journalist and now Parkes resident John Dwyer for the twin-towns competition.
Thirty-five players contested the event - 18 from Forbes and 17 Parkes players - and it was a cliff-hanger in the twin-towns shield with the visitors getting the nod by a point, 232 points to Parkes' 231.
Honors were shared for the nearest-to-pins with Forbes' Alf Davies and Steve Uphill the A grade winners on the fourth and 11th holes and Mick Bond and Rob Staples the B grade winners.
The Forbes pair of Jeff Haley and Steve Edwards also broke the 40 barrier (41 points each) to win a ball, while other ball winner included: 38 points - Mick Bond, Gordon Pritchard and Graham Cooke (P); 37 - Allan Rees (F) and Chris Goodie and Rob Lea (P); 36 - Les Little (F). The encouragement award went to Rod Joseph Besgrove from Forbes.
This week veteran's golf returns to Forbes and the following week veteran golfers will finally get their chance to play on the Parkes course which opens on Saturday, April 9. Thursday, September 21 Lachlan Valley vets play their monthly comp at Condobolin.
Tuesday golfers and anyone would like to play a social nine holes at Bogan Gate are advised that plans are at foot to venture west possible next week, (Sept 12) for a round, lunch and refreshments at the club.
Reason being, first a change of venue and secondly to repay the support the Forbes club receives from BG identities Ros and Steve Edwards and Don McKeowen. The gentlemen play vets under the Forbes banner while Ros is Geoff Drane's treasurer/secretary. Think about it and if interested let your intentions be know as soon as possible for catering purposes. Really a great idea and opportunity for a drive in the country-side. All invited.
Last Tuesday GD welcomed 15 to the 12 hole social comp where Barry Shine found a bit of form scoring 32 points to win with next best Trevor Toole on 27.
Anyone who would like to have a hit Tuesday be at the Pro Shop from 9am for a social round in a relaxing atmosphere.
