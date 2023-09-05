Tyne shoots best Medal score

The par-5's seemed to have a greater impact on the result on this day than on other days. Of the A-Graders, who you expect would do well on the par-5's, only five finished under par for those holes. The sad stories were the 'Bo Derek's' scored by John Betland on the 7th and Tom Toohey on the 15th, where those holes ruined their cards. Ken Sly did manage 'goal posts' (that is an eleven) on the 7th, which proved to be a standout hole for him.