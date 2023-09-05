Forbes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tyne shoots best Medal score

Updated September 6 2023 - 11:27am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scramble winners Joel Tongue, Luke Donnelly, Stephen Tongue and Jared Laird with Head Pro Will Gunn. Picture supplied
Scramble winners Joel Tongue, Luke Donnelly, Stephen Tongue and Jared Laird with Head Pro Will Gunn. Picture supplied

MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.