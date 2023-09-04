Forbes Advocate
Iknowastar makes mark with Mudgee Cup win

By Colin Hodges
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:48pm, first published September 5 2023 - 9:09am
Colin Hodges OAM.
Appealing as a prime candidate for success in upcoming spring feature races including the Dubbo Gold Cup, Iknowastar was a dominant winner of the 1400 metres Mudgee Florist-Black Nugget Cup on Sunday at Mudgee.

