Iknowastar makes mark with Mudgee Cup win

Appealing as a prime candidate for success in upcoming spring feature races including the Dubbo Gold Cup, Iknowastar was a dominant winner of the 1400 metres Mudgee Florist-Black Nugget Cup on Sunday at Mudgee.
The four-year-old Iknowastar from the Bjorn Baker stable at Warwick Farm came to Mudgee with an imposing record having won four races in succession at Orange (2), Mudgee and Goulburn before an unplaced run in the Group 2 Tulloch Stakes at Rosehill prior to a spell.
Second start back from the break, Iknowastar with Sydney apprentice Jett Stanley in the saddle was backed from $2.20 to $1.80 favourite for the Mudgee feature.
Taking the early lead, Iknowastar shot away on the home turn and was not seriously threatened down the long home straight.
Trained at Wellington by Peter.W.Stanley, the well performed eight-year-old mare Not Negotiating ($26 to $21) ridden by the trainers daughter Ashleigh Stanley, from well back finished strongly along the rails to run second while the Kris Lees, Newcastle trained Sailor (Ben Osmond, $7) filled third place.
Narromine trainer Kylie Kennedy has Lipstick Lil going well and the seven-year-old mare made it 2 wins in succession when taking out the 1200 metres Kristie's Boutique Country Boosted Benchmark 66 Handicap.
Hitting the front over the concluding stages, Lipstick Lil ($6.50) responded to strong riding by apprentice Will Stanley to hold out Obey (Rory Hutchings, $7.50) to score by a head with Sussu (Koby Jennings,$3.90 fav.) a 1/2 length back in third place.
Several of the big Sydney stables had runners in the 1100 metres Ultimate Care Maiden Handicap won by the Annabelle Neasham, Warwick Farm trained Dylan's Lad ridden by Dubbo jockey Clayton Gallagher.
Crossing quickly from an outside barrier, Dylan's Lad ($3.80) shared the lead then accelerated to an impressive win by almost two lengths over Shalmum (Anna Roper, $7) and Nettles (Jett Stanley, $6.50).
Scone trainer Stephen Jones had a winning double with Oh No Bro (Chelsea Hillier, $2.50 to $2.15 favourite) and Superabundant (Koby Jennings, $2.80 to $2.30 favourite).
