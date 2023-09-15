Lester calls it a day after 57 years in industry

One of Forbes' colourful characters has called time on a 57-year career.
Lester D'Ombrain has officially retired after more than five decades as an insurance broker, with his final day at Dunk Insurance at the start of September - although still being involved in an advisory capacity in a limited fashion.
Retirement will also signal a partial farewell to the town that crowned him Citizen of the Year in 2001, as he plans to spend more time with his nine grandchildren in Grenfell. He has 22 grand children and one great grandchild, so he's going to be kept busy.
Lester started his career in Sydney and moved to Forbes in 1974 - he's never looked back.
"They sent me out here for three to five years and said I could come back to an executive management position," he says.
"The manager rang me up and said 'have you thought about it? are you going to come back to Sydney?' I said no, I can't afford the petrol," he says with a chuckle now.
He'd long since decided country life was better, and that's despite arriving just in time for floodwaters to rise to the doorstep of his flat - although fortunately not come into it - on Lake Forbes.
A manager from Sydney, who'd obviously seen the news, phoned to ask how he how he liked the Forbes place, under the circumstances.
"I bet you can't fish from your front verandah!" was Lester's cheeky response.
In the decades that followed Forbes showed itself a good place to raise his family - six sons - and he's been heavily involved in the town.
A keen musician, he served as president of the Forbes Jazz Festival and even brought the Australian Jazz Convention here three times, an enormous event.
They were happy days of music in every venue in the town from Christmas to New Year, and the Convention drew thousands of visitors to the town.
Thanks to connections formed at Marist Brothers Parramatta Lester was quickly involved in Forbes Magpies rugby league club - on the microphone on game days until this year.
He served as the club secretary, and wrote and sang "Up the Magpies" which rang out over the grounds repeatedly as the first grade side powered to take out the first Peter McDonald Premiership in 2022.
He also served as president of the Lone Fathers Association Forbes branch, and kept beat on the drum marching with the Forbes Town and District Band most Anzac Days.
It's not been an easy industry to be part of this year, and Lester has struggled alongside his many long-time friends and clients since the 2022 flood disasters - particularly the flash flood event that so devastated Eugowra in a way we haven't seen before.
Lester has worked with locals in times of disaster as well as success for decades.
"I have great empathy with the farmers - they are the backbone of the nation, aren't they," Lester reflects.
"You can't eat iron or coal."
Lester thanked Dunk Insurance, and in particular John Dunk, who have enabled both Lester and the Forbes staff to give their clients this plethora of services and facilities over the past five years.
