Chomping at the bit: riders more than ready for Weddin Mountain Muster

The Weddin Mountain Muster is now only three weeks away and there is much anticipation amongst the riders and committee with the event having been cancelled for the past three years due to COVID and flooding.
Plans are in place and there has been much organisation for the event, planned to run from Sunday 24th to Friday September 29.
"We just can't wait to saddle up for the Muster and showcase our wonderful countryside and town to all our registered riders," Ashleigh Leibick, Trail Boss for the Weddin Mountain Muster Committee. said.
"We have completed all our pre-rides and have been working with local landholders to create some interesting and scenic trails to ride. The landscape is looking spectacular at the moment so our visitors will be in for a real treat," Ashleigh said.
This year has also seen a heightened number of safety measures put in place for many aspects of the event to keep riders and their horses safe.
"We have been working with Weddin Shire Council, Transport for NSW, NSW Police, Grenfell Show Society, Landholders and Insurance agencies to make sure we have covered everything and riders have been provided with information and tips on how the stay safe on our rides and around the campground," Karen Casey, Safety Officer for the Weddin Mountain Muster Committee, said.
The Muster involves five days of trail rides, which leave from and return to the Grenfell Showground each day. Riders and their families camp at the Showground for the week.
For many years, Muster participants have also raised money through donations, raffles and Return and Earn recycling. This money is then given to a local charity or group.
This year the money raised by the participants will be going to the Grenfell Pony Club.
"It is very fitting that the Pony Club are the recipient of the fundraising is year as 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Grenfell Pony Club," said Ashleigh, who is also the Secretary of the Grenfell Pony Club.
"The young riders at Grenfell Pony Club will be the future Weddin Mountain Muster committee in years to come so to support this community group has special meaning," she added.
Community members can show their support for the Weddin Mountain Muster by being mindful of the horses on the roads during the week of the Muster and cheering on the riders as they ride through town.
Spectators can view the Muster parade from the grassed area along West Street between the Silo Art and the Railway Station on September 27 around 11am.
Observers are asked to not congregate near the pathway, on the roadside or at the silos.
