Chomping at the bit: riders more than ready for Weddin Mountain Muster

September 7 2023 - 8:55pm
The Weddin Mountain Muster is now only three weeks away and there is much anticipation amongst the riders and committee with the event having been cancelled for the past three years due to COVID and flooding.

